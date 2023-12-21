Serie A side Torino have tabled a €7m bid for Club America defender Sebastian Caceres, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old has featured in more than 100 games for the Mexican club and helped them clinch the Liga MX Apertura title recently.

Caceres’ displays in Mexico have put him in the spotlight and America’s resolve to keep hold of him is already being tested.

In England, Tottenham, who have prioritised the signing of a central defender in January, have shown keen interest in taking him away from America.

However, it is Italian side Torino who are making a firm bid to sign him and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have put €7m on the table.

It is not believed to be good enough as America are claimed to value the defender at between €8m and €10m.

Torino putting a firm bid in though signals their intent to win the race for the Uruguay international.

It now remains to be seen how Tottenham react to Torino’s early move for the Uruguayan defender, who has played under veteran manager Marcelo Biela for Uruguay.