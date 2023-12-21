Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell has revealed that everyone inside the club at once realised what John Mousinho was capable of once he took charge and the summer recruitment was a testament to that.

The Pompey board took the bold decision to appoint the so far untested Mousinho as their manager in January.

Though the 37-year-old failed to light up the Fratton Park scene immediately, he and his team have caught the attention with their performances this season.

Portsmouth are currently on top of the League One pile and have built a seven-point lead over second-placed Peterborough United.

Giving an insight into the Portsmouth team adapting to the Mousinho regime, Morrell insisted that everyone realised quickly what the young manager was capable of when he took over in the middle of January.

“I think we realised pretty quickly as soon as he came in what he is capable of, of course, and what this team can be capable of”, Morrell told the BBC.

“I think recruitment this summer has been excellent of course. But even towards the back end of last season, we saw what the manager can do.

“How he implemented and how quickly he implemented how he wants us to play.

“This season has been just an extension of that with players that he wants and players that have been an upgrade on players in the past.

“I think obviously, when we heard that he was coming in in January whenever it was nobody knew what to expect because he did not have body of work behind him.

“Which is obviously normal for a manager who has never managed before. So, we did not really know what to expect at that time.

“I think if you speak to anyone in this building, I am not just talking [about] players but any other staff anyone who has had anything to do with him would only say positive things.

“But I am sure he will say the same thing that he has not achieved anything yet.

“We have been pretty good for the first half of the season but we all know what the goal is and we will all be better off once we have achieved that hopefully.”

Mousinho’s men next play host to Fleetwood Town on Saturday, while their Boxing Day clash is a trip to take on Bristol Rovers.