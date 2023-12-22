Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down speculation linking Matt O’Riley with Italian giants Inter, insisting that the player is fully focused on performing for the Bhoys.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for the Scottish giants this season and has made 17 goal contributions in 24 appearances overall.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and he is being to be linked with clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Italian giants Inter are believed to be keen on O’Riley and want to take him on loan in January with an obligation to buy.

The Celtic manager though is unconcerned about the transfer talk and believes that the midfielder has taken a fantastic step forward this season.

Rodgers also took time to insist that it is only natural for a player of O’Riley’s quality to attract interest but his focus currently is on doing well for the team.

“Listen, I don’t have any fear on any of the players”, Rodgers said at a press conference.

“I am delighted for Matt, he has made a fantastic step forward this season as a Celtic player and in his career.

“That shows that focus and mentality in training and obviously the confidence he has taken into the game.

“He will always attract the interest of teams.

“But I do not have any fear. He is a good guy, he works very, very hard and when you do that and when you do well you are always going to have interest come your way.

“For now he is very much focused on performing for Celtic through until the break.”

O’Riley was linked with a move away from Celtic in the transfer window last summer, but the Bhoys managed to keep hold of him.