Burnley out on loan striker Wout Weghorst has hinted that heading back to the Netherlands would be like his career coming full circle.

The Dutch striker joined Burnley in the summer of 2021 but has played only 20 times for the Clarets and has been out on multiple loan spells.

Weghorst is currently on loan with German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and has scored four times in his 12 appearances so far.

The 31-year-old forward is a childhood supporter of FC Twente and admitted that he would like to finish his career with the Dutch side if he is provided with an opportunity.

He also stated that he wants to help Twente and become champions with the Dutch outfit to complete the circle on his career.

When asked whether he will return to FC Twente to finish his career, Weghorst told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I would like that.

“Should it work out, I really want to add value and become a champion.

“That would complete the circle.”

Weghorst is currently out of action due to a muscle injury and the Burnley star is expected to return in January.