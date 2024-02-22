Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Ipswich Town are being forced to try and score too many goals because of their defensive frailties, unlike their automatic promotion rivals Leeds United and Leicester City.

Only Leicester have scored more goals than Ipswich in the Championship this season, but they have conceded the most number of goals amongst the current top six; Leeds have scored four fewer goals than Ipswich.

Ipswich’s defensive record is comparable to Queens Park Rangers, who are sitting 22nd in the table and are battling to survive in the Championship.

Clarke pointed out that compared to Leicester and Leeds United, who are the current top two, Ipswich’s defence has been far too leaky in the ongoing season.

He admitted that is the difference between Ipswich and the top two, with Kieran McKenna’s men having to score more goals to win games than their promotion rivals.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “It’s the fifth time they have leaked three or more goals in a game this season.

“Leeds and Leicester – has happened twice and once respectively.

“That’s the difference really.

“They need to score too many goals.”

Ipswich will hope to have a more comfortable afternoon when they host Birmingham City at Portman Road on Saturday.