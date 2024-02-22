Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Daniel Thioune has stated that Norwich City loanee Christos Tzolis is a player who is driven by success.

In the summer, Norwich sent the Greek international on a season-long loan to Dusseldorf with the German club having an option to buy him in the next transfer window.

Tzolis has been in incredible form since joining Dusseldorf and has netted 13 goals while assisting four times in all competitions.

At the weekend, Tzolis’ brace helped Dusseldorf secure a 2-2 draw against Karlsruhe and Thioune is hoping to see the Norwich international representing Greece at Euro 2024 in the summer.

The Dusseldorf boss pointed out that Tzolis is hugely driven by wanting success due to his incredible desire to play football and thinks that the Norwich star made the right decision by joining.

“It’s good for both sides if he has goals”, Thioune was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“Christos will always be interesting for us, the boy is maximally driven by success because he simply has an incredible desire to play football.

“The second goal in Karlsruhe alone – that was unbelievable in the way it was created.

“I’d be delighted if I could see him in a blue and white shirt again in the summer.

“That would be cool, I’m keeping my fingers crossed for him.

“Everything else that comes after that…

“I think his decision to come here was the right one.

“Regardless of how it turns out for us as a team.

“But I’d be keen to continue working with him.”

Whether Fortuna Dusseldorf can keep hold of Tzolis given that they may still be playing in the German second tier next season remains to be seen.

Norwich will also be set to have a big say on the future of the Greek.