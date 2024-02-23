Bayern Munich have established contact with the agent of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot has established himself as a key player for Juventus and this season he has featured 21 times for them, scoring five and assisting four goals.

His contract with Juventus is set to expire in June 2024, and he is drawing attention from the Premier League.

It has been suggested that Liverpool and Tottenham are among the admirers of the French midfielder’s talents.

Rabiot is also on the transfer wish list of Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich, as they are looking to strengthen their midfield and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have made contact with Rabiot’s camp.

Liverpool are keen on adding an experienced midfielder in the summer and they are considering Rabiot.

The French midfielder has yet to agree a contract renewal with Juventus and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Tottenham will convince him to move to England in the summer.