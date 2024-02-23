Barnsley boss Neill Collins is of the opinion that Derby County have a fantastic addition in the form of Dwight Gayle.

Derby are second in the League One table and keen on securing automatic promotion this season.

Goalscoring has been an issue for Paul Warne’s side this season, with several of their forwards struggling with injuries.

The Rams have finally signed a forward in the form of Gayle on a free transfer and they are hoping that he will be able to help them in their promotion chase.

Collins pointed out that Derby are encountering an injury crisis in their forward department, with four of their centre forwards sidelined due to injury, with James Collins being the most recent.

And the Barnsley boss hailed the addition of former Newcastle United forward Gayle to the Derby squad as fantastic.

“Derby had a specific issue with their number nine, and the injuries they have had, so Dwight Gayle is a fantastic addition for them”, Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Rams are set to take on Barnsley at Oakwell at the weekend and Warne might hand Gayle his first opportunity in a Derby shirt against Collins’ side.