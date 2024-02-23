Iwan Roberts is of the view that no team in the race for the playoff are playing as well as Norwich City at the moment.

Norwich have managed to turn their season around and have climbed up to eighth place by securing 16 points from the last seven games.

The Canaries are only three points off the last playoff spot and they are keen on getting into the top-six to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

Roberts thinks that Norwich are showing they are resolute to achieve the task at hand and he pointed out that the teams that are in the playoff race have been inconsistent with their performances in recent games.

The ex-Canaries star also pointed out that only the top four teams have been able to score more goals than Norwich in the ongoing season and stressed that no other playoff-chasing teams are playing as well as David Wagner’s side at the moment.

“This is a team that has got the bit between their teeth”, Wagner wrote in his Pink Un column.

“Look at the teams that are there or thereabouts fighting for those play-off places.

“A lot of them have been a little bit inconsistent of late.

‘I don’t think any of them are playing as well as Norwich are.

“Only the top four teams have scored more goals than them – not bad for a negative team (I say that tongue in cheek)!”

Norwich are set to face John Eustace’s Blackburn Rovers at the weekend and they will hope to secure three straight wins by defeating them.