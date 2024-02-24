Brighton out on loan hitman Deniz Undav has admitted he would like clarity on his future as soon as possible.

Undav is on loan in Germany at Bundesliga club Stuttgart and has made an impression on the Swabians and in German football.

The Brighton loan star has found the back of the net 14 times in just 19 Bundesliga outings, proving to be a shrewd piece of business for Stuttgart.

The German side have an option to buy in the loan set at €20m, but it is unclear whether they will trigger it as it is a substantial outlay.

Undaz is hoping to know what will happen soon, but insists he is relaxed.

“Absolutely [I could see myself staying]. I feel comfortable here”, Undav said via German outlet Fussball Transfers.

“As a player, you always want to have clarity as early as possible.

“But I am completely relaxed.”

If Stuttgart do not trigger the purchase option, Undav will be under contract with Brighton until the summer of 2026.

The striker is currently out of action with a torn muscle.