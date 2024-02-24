Neil Redfearn is of the view that Leicester City should be worried about how they could not withstand the pressure from Leeds United on Friday night and collapsed towards the end of the game.

Leeds scored three times in the last ten minutes to book the maximum points from a game that finished 3-1 at Elland Road.

The win for Leeds cut Leicester’s lead at the top to six points and after months of domination, the Foxes are looking fallible following back-to-back league defeats.

Redfearn stressed that the more worrying aspect of Leicester’s performance was the way they collapsed under pressure from Leeds towards the end of the game.

He pointed out that once Leeds equalised, Leicester looked clueless defensively and started to make too many mistakes, which resulted in the last two goals.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The worrying thing for Leicester is the fact how they crumbled after Leeds equalised.

“And they did crumble.

“They lost their shape defensively; they started being loose in and around the box for Leeds to get shots off.

“Obviously, from Leeds’ point of view, the goals are great but if Leicester look at it from their point of view, the closing down was atrocious.”

Leeds will now look to chase Leicester City down for the Championship title while trying to keep Ipswich and Southampton at bay.