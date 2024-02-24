Valerien Ismael may not be in charge for Watford’s clash against Millwall next weekend, according to journalist Alex Grace.

Ismael saw his Watford outfit slump to a home defeat at the hands of strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with the Terriers winning 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

The result marked a fifth loss in six games for Watford, who are increasingly losing touch with the race to finish in a playoff spot in the Championship.

The distance between the Hornets and the final playoff place is now a substantial eleven points.

Next up for Watford is a visit to Millwall, who have just changed managers, and the pressure is on for all three points.

And it has been claimed that Ismael may not be in charge of Watford for the visit to the Den.

Millwall have just brought in Neil Harris to pull them out of the mire in the Championship and he got off to a superb start on Saturday by masterminding a 2-1 win at Southampton.

It remains to be seen if it is Ismael that Harris will have to pit his wits against next weekend or whether Watford have another man in the dugout.

The Frenchman was handed the job last summer after Chris Wilder left.