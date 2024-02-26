Arsenal and Manchester United linked striker Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as the priority target for AC Milan for the summer transfer window.

The Dutch forward has come into his own at Bologna this season and has scored nine times in 24 Serie A appearances.

The 22-year-old’s performances have piqued the interest of several teams in the Premier League and he is on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, Zirkzee is also on the watchlist of Italian big-wigs and it has been claimed that AC Milan are interested in the forward.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews.it), he is the number one target for the Rossoneri in the summer.

AC Milan are in the market to bring in a striker who could be the long-term replacement for the ageing Olivier Giroud.

They are looking at several young forwards but Zirkzee is the priority target for the club at the moment.

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is another forward the club are closely monitoring ahead of the summer.

Whether AC Milan could truly rival Arsenal or Manchester United if the Premier League sides get serious remains to be seen.