Mick Mills has admitted that he cannot see Leeds United or Ipswich Town catching Leicester City in the race to win the Championship this season.

Leeds’ win over Leicester on Friday night cut down the Foxes’ lead at the top of the Championship table to just six points.

Ipswich’s win on Saturday also brought them to within six points of Leicester and there are now suggestions that the Foxes could even get caught in the race to win the Championship.

However, Mills does not see either his former side, Ipswich, or Leeds matching Leicester’s potential points tally at the end of the season.

He is expecting Enzo Maresca’s side to get around 100 points and cannot see Ipswich or Leeds getting to that tally or overhauling that.

The Ipswich legend said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “I do feel Leicester will hold that sort of lead.

“I just keep wondering about the amount of points teams are capable of finishing with and Leicester will finish around 100 points.

“For us, to get to 100 points would be pretty much almost impossible.

“We will be 92 or 92 plus.

“I think Leeds with the form they are in will also do that.”

Leeds’ next Championship clash is against Huddersfield while Ipswich will travel to Plymouth Town on Saturday.