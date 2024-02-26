Veteran presenter Richard Keys has played down talks about a big style change at Crystal Palace following the arrival of Oliver Glasner, insisting that ‘every team beats Burnley’.

In what was Crystal Palace’s first game following the departure of veteran manager Roy Hodgson, the Eagles managed to beat strugglers Burnley 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

The home side failed to make the breakthrough before Burnley star Josh Brownhill’s straight red card in the 35th minute.

Keys was pleased to see the 49-year-old make an immediate impact, but insists that there was not any big style change from Glasner given the kind of form Burnley have shown so far this season.

The veteran presenter insists that everyone beats Burnley this season.

“It was good to see Oliver Glasner get off to a winning start at Palace, but as for the nonsense that he ‘took the handbrake off’ – he didn’t”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Palace beat Burnley. Every team beats Burnley. It was a perfect game for Glasner.”

Keys further took time to insist that it was a pity that club chairman Steve Parish did not give Hodgson the chance to sign off in a fitting way with a win over Burnley.

“It’s just a pity that Steve Parrish didn’t give it to Roy Hodgson.

“It would’ve been a perfect and fitting way for Roy to sign off.”

A first win in four matches pushed Crystal Palace up to 13th spot in the league table, equal on points with Bournemouth.

Glasner’s second game in charge will be against Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday.