Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills has insisted that Wes Burns should not lose his place in the team if he is fit despite Omari Hutchinson’s performance in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Burns was taken off after just 20 minutes due to an injury and Hutchinson was brought on to replace the Welshman.

The Chelsea loanee scored in the game and continued his form from the Rotherham clash where he scored a late winner for Ipswich last week.

There is now a clamour for Hutchinson to get a place in the starting eleven, but Mills stressed that it would be unfair on Burns if he loses his place.

The Ipswich legend pointed out that he was probably Ipswich’s best forward in the first 20 minutes against Birmingham and did not put a foot wrong before he got injured.

Mills insisted that if Burns regains his fitness, there is no reason for him to get dropped from the starting eleven.

He said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “Don’t forget poor old Wes Burns.

“Wes Burns was absolutely outstanding in the 20 minutes he played today and all four of our attackers were on fire at that minute and he was the best of the four.

“Sometimes you are so quickly forgotten.

“Wes Burns never did anything wrong whatsoever in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch.

“If he is fit and loses his position, I think he is going to be very hard done by.”

It remains to be seen whether Burns is fit to be in the squad for Ipswich’s trip to Plymouth next Saturday.