Fixture: West Ham United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have named their side and substitutes to welcome Brentford to the London Stadium this evening in the Premier League.

The Hammers take to the pitch with pressure growing on manager David Moyes, who has seen his side lose their last three games on the spin, a result which included a disastrous 6-0 drubbing at home against Arsenal.

A section of West Ham fans are opposed to the manager being given a new contract and Moyes has admitted he will wait until the summer to decide if he signs the one on the table.

Opponents Brentford arrive on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at Manchester City and will be keen to get back to winning ways against a side they beat 3-2 in November.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola between the sticks, while at the back Moyes goes with Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson Palmieri as a four.

In midfield, Moyes selects Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse, while Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus support Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes can look to the bench if he needs to shake things up and his options include Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Paqueta is making his first start for West Ham since early January and Moyes will hope his presence in the side is a big boost.

West Ham United Team vs Brentford

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Ings, Johnson, Antonio, Mubama, Earthy, Scarles