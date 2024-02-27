Crystal Palace will reintroduce key attacker Eberechi Eze into the matchday squad for this weekend’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, according to the South London Press.

New Eagles boss Oliver Glasner opened his reign with a comfortable win over Burnley and will now be looking for a major scalp in the shape of Tottenham.

And Glasner will be boosted when he takes his Palace side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Key man Eze returned to training last week and is set to be part of Crystal Palace’s matchday squad.

He has shrugged off a hamstring injury and is now at the disposal of the former Eintracht Frankfurt coach.

Glasner will however be without defender Marc Guehi.

Impressive defender Guehi, who has been linked with a summer move away from Crystal Palace, is not fit due to a knee injury he suffered earlier this month.

Crystal Palace were beaten 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the earlier meeting with Tottenham this season and have not won away at Spurs in the Premier League since 1997.