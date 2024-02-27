Derby County boss Paul Warne believes that Charlton Athletic were not horrific before the arrival of Nathan Jones, but were underachieving.

In an attempt to strengthen their case for promotion, the Rams will take on Charlton Athletic in their 35th league match of the season tonight.

Charlton, a side fighting relegation, will be under the supervision of former Southampton manager Jones.

Warne believes that even without Jones, Charlton were good and had a good quality squad at their disposal.

Now with an experienced man in charge and quality players being brought in over the course of January, Jones believes that the Addicks will be able to turn a corner, but that change he hopes, will not happen before the game on Wednesday.

“I did not think they were horrific before that [before Nathan Jones took over]”, Warne told his club’s official channel.

“If you look at their actual playing staff their squad is very good. They are just underachieving for whatever reason.

“Sometimes, it is injury, form, confidence. The classic one for everybody in the room is the manager’s fault.

“So, that is the easiest one to solve. I mean changing the manager is the cheapest way to change things.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not. Nathan is an experienced manager who has gone in.

“So their actual form so to speak, is probably not a lot different and he has changed it and they have spent some proper money in January as well.

“I do know it will turn a corner but just hopefully not before Wednesday.”

Derby saw their chances of getting automatic promotion taking a hit when they lost their last game against Barnsley 2-1 away from home.