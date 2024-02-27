Manchester United have collated all the required data and analysis on defensive target Antonio Silva for a potential move in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are expected to invest heavily in a centre-back in the next transfer window as part of their plans.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is believed to be their top target but Manchester United have been scouting several other centre-backs in Europe.

Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini is on their radar as well and Manchester United have also been watching Benfica’s Silva.

According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, the Premier League giants have done extensive scouting on the 20-year-old Portuguese defender.

It has been claimed that all the data and analysis from their scouting missions on Silva have been collated and are at their fingertips.

Manchester United have also established contact with his agents, Gestifute, to discuss a potential deal.

Silva has a €100m release clause in his contract at Benfica and the Portuguese giants want the full figure.

Manchester United are working on a potential deal to take Silva to Old Trafford in the summer.