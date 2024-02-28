Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are showing interest in Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Ajax brought in the 22-year-old German goalkeeper from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

The Dutch outfit are struggling this season, but Ramaj’s performances between the sticks have been impressive.

Premier League outfit Arsenal are interested in the player and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Manchester United and Chelsea are also admirers of Ramaj’s talents.

Chelsea are short in the goalkeeper department and the Ajax star has caught their eye with his performances.

Manchester United signed Andre Onana last summer from Inter on a big money move, but his performances have, for many, yet to justify his price tag.

The Red Devils also signed Altay Bayındır from Fenerbahce, but he has made only one appearance so far this season.

Ramaj has a contract with Ajax until June 2028 and Premier League outfits might have to dig deep in their pockets if they want to sign him in the summer.