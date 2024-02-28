Inter will soon hold talks with the agent of Manchester United and Chelsea-linked coach Simone Inzaghi to discuss a new contract.

Inzaghi’s Inter reached the Champions League final last season and are currently dominating Serie A with a nine-point lead at the top of the league table.

Inter’s football has wowed many observers this season but a by-product, the coach is now being linked with a move away from the San Siro.

Manchester United and Chelsea have put in enquiries for the Italian as they consider changing their respective managers ahead of next season.

Inter are aware of the interest in Inzaghi and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the club are now moving to try and secure his future at the San Siro.

Inzaghi’s current contract expires at the end of next season and Inter are set to hold talks with his agent in the coming weeks to discuss a new deal.

The Italian earns around €5.5m per season at Inter and the Serie A giants are prepared to offer him a considerable rise.

The Nerazzurri are keen to anticipate his potential departure and make sure that Inzaghi feels appreciated at the club.

For the moment, the Inter boss is focused on the season and the club’s goals for the rest of the campaign.

Their last Serie A-winning manager, Antonio Conte, left the club after winning the league in 2021.