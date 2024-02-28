Championship side Sunderland will be without their leading goalscorer Jack Clarke for up to the next six weeks due to an ankle injury.

Clarke missed Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City at the Stadium of Light last weekend due to an ankle problem.

The club carried out more tests and scans in the last few days to determine the extent of the injury.

With the assessment of the injury done, Sunderland now have a timeframe for the winger’s recovery and rehabilitation.

Clarke is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines as he looks to recuperate from the latest injury setback.

It is a massive blow for Sunderland as he is the club’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in 33 Championship appearances.

Sunderland’s playoff hopes have been disappearing with each passing week and they are currently 10th in the league table.

The Black Cats are now facing the daunting task of reviving their season without the services of Clarke for the next six weeks.

They will hope that Clarke can return before then however.