Former Stoke City star Carl Dickinson believes that the Potters need a bit of a rebuild to have players who bring back the Stoke City identity.

Steven Schumacher’s team are currently enduring a tough season wherein they are currently placed 22nd in the Championship table staring at relegation.

With another 12 games remaining to save their season, Stoke need to start accumulating points.

Dickinson remains positive about Stoke’s chances of survival, though he believes that it will be necessary for the club to rebuild their squad in the summer.

The need, the 36-year-old feels, is to have players who can bring the identity back that Stoke were previously known for.

“There does need to be a bit of a rebuild in terms of the type of player that is brought into the club and what the identity of Stoke City should be and what’s got them results in the past and what that’s been built on”, Dickinson told the BBC.

“There is some tough games coming up, but I do think there’s enough in there to go and get the results that are needed.”

Stoke, who have lost four of their last five Championship games, trail 21st placed Queen Park Rangers in terms of goal difference.

The Potters next host Middlesbrough, who sit 13th and have lost three of their last four games.