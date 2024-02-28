Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze, but Manchester City have the edge over Spurs in the race at the moment, according to the Independent.

The north London club are interested in adding a big-name wide forward to their squad in the summer transfer window.

They wanted to sign someone in January but prices proved prohibitive and they secured a deal to sign Timo Werner on loan.

The German has impressed people at Spurs but the club are still pushing to bring in a big name in the summer.

And it has been claimed that Crystal Palace’s Eze is one of their top targets for the next transfer window.

Several players are being watched but the Crystal Palace winger is seen as one of the stars who fit Ange Postecoglou’s style.

However, Spurs have a major stumbling block to overcome as Manchester City are also interested in Eze.

It is believed that the Palace star is more interested in a move to the Etihad over north London.

Pedro Neto is also one of the targets for Spurs but any deal for him would have to be staggered due to the Wolves winger’s injury record.