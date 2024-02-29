Barcelona are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Manchester City tracked Argentinian wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

The 16-year-old midfielder only broke into the River Plate senior squad this year, but has featured eight times for the club.

His performances have already attracted the prying eyes of clubs in Europe, who are alive to South American talents.

Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping an eye on him with a view to taking him to England in the future.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are also in the mix when it comes to interest in the young Argentinian midfielder.

The Catalan giants are monitoring his development and are compiling regular scouting reports on Mastantuono.

He has a contract until December 2025 with River Plate and it has a €28m release clause, which will increase to €32m in the last ten days of a transfer window.

Mastantuono represented Argentina in the Under-17 World Cup in November last year and has broken into their Under-20 squad as well.