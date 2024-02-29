Stevenage manager Steve Evans has hailed Nathan Jones’ Charlton Athletic’s victory over Derby County at Pride Park as an unexpected result.

Charlton appointed Jones as their new manager in February to help the Addicks survive in League One.

On Tuesday, Charlton took on Derby, who are keen on securing automatic promotion to the Championship this season, and managed to beat the Rams to seal Jones’ first win in his tenure as the Addicks boss.

Evans admitted that he was awestruck by Charlton’s result against Derby and insisted that he did not expect Jones’ side to register a win at Pride Park on Tuesday.

The Stevenage boss admitted that Jones is a brilliant manager and believes that he will have a big impact on Charlton.

“You know some results tonight that have got strange results”, Evans, speaking after his side beat Cambridge United 1-0, told Stevenage’s official media.

“I do not know if it is a final result with Derby, but you certainly wouldn’t be expecting Charlton to win at Derby, but in saying that Nathan Jones is a brilliant manager.

“He is just going to have a big impact.”

Charlton are currently four points clear of the relegation zone in League One, but have massive games against teams around them on the agenda.

Jones is widely expected to keep the Addicks in the division comfortably, but all eyes will be on the Welshman to see if he can.