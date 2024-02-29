Galatasaray are not expecting to keep hold of Nicolo Zaniolo even if he returns to the club from his loan stint at Aston Villa.

Zaniolo joined the Villans last summer, but has found life difficult at the Premier League club, with boss Unai Emery handing him only limited minutes to make an impact.

It appears unlikely that Aston Villa will look to keep hold of the Italian winger beyond the end of the season.

As such, Zaniolo is expected to be heading back to Galatasaray when the loan expires.

However, according to Turkish daily Milliyet (via A Spor), the Italian will not return to Turkey.

Galatasaray are not expecting to have Zaniolo as part of their squad for next season.

Zaniolo already has substantial interest from his homeland, with several Italian sides keen.

They are waiting to make a move to land Zaniolo and end his Turkish adventure.