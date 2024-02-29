Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has admitted that Neil Warnock seems to be someone who has no idea what he wants to do with his team at the moment.

Warnock’s interim spell in charge of Aberdeen has not yet had the expected results, with the side struggling.

Brought in to replace Barry Robson and revive their chances of finishing in the top six, Warnock is without a win in five league games and has lost three of those games.

Miller admitted that any new manager always comes in and gets a bounce but Warnock seems to have found a way to make things worse.

The Aberdeen legend has been annoyed by the interim manager’s attitude and thinks that he came up to Scotland without an idea of the players or what he wanted to do.

He pointed out that Warnock continues to make changes without affecting the performances or the outcome.

Miller said on BBC Radio Scotland: “There is no bounce here.

“I mean you expect any manager to come in, it doesn’t matter who they are, and get a bounce but he certainly hasn’t had that.

“Some of his comments like I am up here to have a little bit of fun, all of that stuff, it doesn’t sit right.

“He is an experienced manager, he should know the players he has got and should have had an idea of what he was going to do when he came up here.

“He just doesn’t seem to have an idea of what he wants – he keeps changing the team, changing the personnel, changing the shape and it doesn’t seem to be making any difference.”

Aberdeen are sitting ninth in the Scottish Premiership standings and are five points behind the top six spots.