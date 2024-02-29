Jo Tessem has advised Southampton boss Russell Martin to take a look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to learn how to make his team effective as both sides play in a similar formation.

Southampton went on a 25-game unbeaten streak this season, but their form has taken a dip in recent games, with only one win in the last five matches.

On Wednesday, Martin’s side took on Liverpool at Anfield in an FA Cup fifth round tie and suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Tessem pointed out that Liverpool and Southampton play in a similar formation and he thinks that Martin needs to take a close look at how Klopp makes his side effective.

The ex-Saints star also stressed that Martin’s side need to start playing forward when the opportunity arises instead of keeping the ball in their possession.

“I think we need to look a little bit at Liverpool because they do play a similar formation”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent.

“We need to look at how Klopp does it.

“I think Russell Martin needs to look at that and see that we need to be more effective.

‘There are times you keep the ball, but when the opportunity is to play forward, we need to play forward.”

Southampton are set to take on Birmingham City at the weekend and Martin’s side will be determined to get back to winning ways after three straight defeats.