Former EFL star Adrian Clarke insists Sheffield Wednesday will seek to pile the pressure on Stoke City amongst others by beating Rotherham United.

Wednesday are still 23rd in the Championship standings and have won three of their last four league games to boost their chances of survival.

Rotherham remain rooted at the bottom of the table on 19 points and have won just once in their last 22 Championship games.

Sheffield Wednesday are just three points behind Stoke, who have suffered a disastrous slide, and could draw level on points with the Potters and QPR this weekend.

Former EFL man Clarke thinks Danny Rohl will now want to put pressure on Stoke and his side’s other rivals by taking Rotherham out of the equation.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I think they will go there with confidence.

“Three wins in four, the game management has been much better, the defending has been considerably better in recent matches and they seem to have found the formula with the three centre-halves.

“I think they will go there and absolutely target the three points.

“I don’t think Sheffield Wednesday will see a draw as a good result; it’s like let’s eliminate Rotherham from the equation and let’s pile on the pressure on the likes of Stoke, Huddersfield and QPR around us.”

Sheffield Wednesday still have to play Stoke this season, with the Potters due to visit Hillsborough, while the Owls must also go to QPR.