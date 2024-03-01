Arsenal midfielder Jorginho’s agent will be in Saudi Arabia today, where two clubs have an interest in the Italy international, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 32-year-old midfielder is not a certain starter at Arsenal but has remained a key part of their squad.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and while Arsenal have an option to extend it by another year, talks are ongoing over a new deal.

However, his agent is also looking around for other opportunities and a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer has been mooted.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, his agent will be in Riyadh today to watch a game between Al Hilal and Ali Ittihad.

Both clubs have an interest in getting their hands on the Arsenal midfielder in the next summer transfer window.

Joao Santos, his agent, will have an opportunity to hold conversations over a potential transfer for his client on the sidelines of the game.

Arsenal are hoping to hold on to Jorginho but the player and his representative are open to canvassing for other offers.

A move to Italy could also been in the offing with Juventus believed to be interested in the Italian midfielder.