Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has continued to remain a target for Juventus ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from the north London club in the winter transfer window.

Juventus were interested in him, but Tottenham never really opened up to the idea of loaning him out in January and would have only sanctioned a permanent sale.

The Dane has made 24 Premier League appearances this season, but only six of them came in the starting eleven and he wants to play a more important role somewhere else.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Hojbjerg has continued to remain on the shortlist of targets for Juventus.

The Serie A giants are expected to invest in their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson is said to be a top target but they still have their eyes on Hojbjerg as an option.

The Dane will have a year left on his contract in the summer and there is hope that Tottenham will let him go for a reasonable fee at the end of the season.