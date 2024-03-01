Manchester United target Michael Olise is not part of Juventus’ transfer plans for next summer as he is set to be too expensive for the Serie A giants.

The 22-year-old winger signed a new contract with Crystal Palace last year but is expected to leave in the next transfer window.

Manchester United have identified him as their top target as they look to bring in a new right-winger in the summer.

Olise has also been linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus believed to be in the race for his signature as well.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri are not considering signing the winger in the summer.

Juventus like Olise but currently he is not part of their transfer plans for the next window.

Crystal Palace are likely to demand a fee of around £50m to £60m, which his Premier League suitors can afford to pay.

But that price point, Olie is beyond Juventus’ financial capabilities for the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri reconsider, but presently they will not battle Manchester United for him.