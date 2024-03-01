Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson feels weekend opponents Reading have quality and thinks it was on display in the earlier fixture between the two teams.

League One’s rock bottom side are set to take on fellow relegation battlers Reading in a crucial fixture this Saturday.

It will be the second meeting between the two teams with the last one back in November last year ending in a resounding 5-1 win for Saturday’s visitors.

Reminding his players about the last meeting, Simpson insisted that the Royals managed to deal with what Carlisle threw at them and showed their quality

He believes it was clear to see that Reading have players who have played at a higher level.

“I think it will be tough, they have showed at their place that they were able to weather the patches we had”, Simpson told his club’s official channel.

“We started the game at Reading, we had good opportunities early on. [We] were not able to finish it.

“But then I think they showed their quality, they have got good players in there you know, players who have played at a higher level.

“So, it is going to be a tough game but it is a great game to look forward to.

“It is the next one for us and we want to try and make a little bit of a step forward like we did on Tuesday and try to keep moving forward.

“Then whatever happens come the end of the season we have to just take it.”

Carlisle have won just five of the 34 games they have played so far this season with their fifth win coming in the last match against Burton Albion.