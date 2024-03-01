Chelsea and Manchester United linked Simone Inzaghi will demand a bigger say on transfers if he is to sign a new contract with Inter Milan.

Inzaghi led Inter to the Champions League final last year and his side are dominating Serie A this season with a 12-point lead at the top of the standings.

His work at Inter has not gone unnoticed and Chelsea and Manchester United have put out feelers for the Italian ahead of the summer.

The two Premier League clubs could be in the market for a new manager and the Inter boss is on their radar.

Inter are pushing to make sure that he signs a new contract soon but according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.it), the 47-year-old has a few key demands.

Inzaghi is expected to demand a longer contract than the two-year extension Inter are currently offering.

The Inter coach also wants to have a major say in the club’s transfers moving forward as part of the new deal.

He was not happy to lose key players last summer and is keen to have more of a voice on the club’s transfer policy.

The Inter boss also wants more lucrative contracts for his coaching staff to make sure they are happy.

The pressure is on Inter to find an agreement he likes given the interest he is generating.