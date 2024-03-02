Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as an option for Serie A giants Juventus for the summer transfer window.

Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina last summer for a fee of €10m.

The Premier League giants also secured an option to buy him for somewhere around €20m, but the Algerian has been unimpressive in England.

Manchester United are almost certain to not exercise the purchase option and Fiorentina are likely to look for a new buyer in the summer.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Juventus are considering getting their hands on Amrabat in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri hold a long-term interest in him and could push to land the midfielder in the summer.

Fiorentina are interested in turning Arthur’s loan from Juventus into a permanent deal in the coming months.

Juventus could propose a swap that would see the Brazilian join Fiorentina on a permanent transfer with Amrabat moving to Turin as part of the deal.

Regardless, it is almost certain that Amrabat will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.