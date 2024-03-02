Former Premier League star Michael Brown believes that Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash is a versatile footballer who remains underrated.

Cash has been an integral part of Unai Emery’s team this season, featuring in all but three games for his side.

He has impressed people such as Brown with his performances and, according to the 47-year-old, Cash is the one who sets Aston Villa’s games off.

Brown further took time to insist that being a part of a better team now, Cash’s performances have only got better.

“If you look at Aston Villa and the way they play, Matty Cash is one of the ones who sets that off – and around the whole football club too”, Brown told the BBC.

Brown went on to reveal that the biggest thing he has come to love about Cash is his physical ability which he uses to drive his team on when things are not going that well.

“He is at a brilliant age at 26 and what I like about him is that when things aren’t going so well in the game, he has the physical side and will go and drive the team on.”

Cash, Brown feels, is a versatile player and an amazing professional, but is underrated.

“He gets up and down the pitch and always contributes.

“I feel like his game has got better and better being in a better team.

“He’s versatile and underrated – a real professional.”

Cash will be hoping he can continue to help Aston Villa push for a top four finish in the Premier League this season.