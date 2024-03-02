Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson believes that Ipswich Town are third in the Championship table for a reason and says his side expect a tough game against Kieran McKenna’s men.

The two sides, with different aims at this stage of the season, will take each other on in their 35th league game of the season.

For the hosts, it will an opportunity to create some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, while for the visitors it will be a chance to strengthen their promotion push.

Heading into the match, the Plymouth defender insisted that it will be a chance for them to carry on with the winning momentum they built with the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last weekend.

However, Ipswich are not a team to be discounted, Gibson insists given their current standing in the league table.

“We expect a tough game. They are third in the table for a reason”, Gibson was quoted as saying by Plymouth Live.

“We are coming off a good result so hopefully we will carry that momentum on this week.”

Gibson is looking to kick on at Plymouth over the coming weeks but is happy with his progress.

“You can always improve, you have always got little bits to sharpen but overall I’m quite happy with how I’m progressing.

“There is plenty more to come.”

Plymouth have won just one of their last five league matches, losing three.