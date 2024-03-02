Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a name Inter Milan are considering ahead of the summer transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka is currently out injured but he has been upstaged by Diogo Dalot in the right-back position at Old Trafford.

He is one of several players who could be sold from Manchester United in the summer and clubs are alive to his situation in the north west of England.

Wan-BIssaka has Premier League suitors ahead of the summer but he is also attracting interest from Italy.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via FcInterNews.it), he is one of the names on Inter’s radar ahead of the next transfer window.

The Nerazzurri are looking to bring in a new right-back ahead of next season and several players are being looked at.

Wan-Bissaka is one of the players Inter are tracking ahead of the summer transfer window.

A move could be made if Manchester United decided to cash in on the defender in the coming months.