Former Championship boss Mark Warburton has admitted that he is hugely impressed by Aston Villa on a tactical basis.

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa are putting in a real tilt at finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

They came through a test away at strugglers Luton Town this evening, leading 2-0 by half-time and then, despite being pegged back to 2-2, scoring a late winner through Lucas Digne to win 3-2.

Former QPR and Nottingham Forest boss Warburton was watching on and admitted during the course of the game he is impressed with Villa tactically.

Warburton also had warm words for Aston Villa’s Matty Cash.

“I am so impressed tactically with Aston Villa”, Warburton said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“They tuck in and help the defence and then when they go forward they have two very willing runners at full-back.

“Matty Cash will run all day.”

Following their win at Luton, Aston Villa now sit in fourth spot in the Premier League with eleven league games remaining.

Emery’s side boast a five-point advantage over fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.