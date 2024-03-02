Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘growing interest’ in Morten Hjulmand is starting to take shape and Spurs sent a scout to watch him in action for Sporting Lisbon against Benfica this week.

The 24-year-old Danish midfielder has been attracting the prying eyes of several top clubs ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

His performances for Sporting Lisbon have piqued the interest of scouts and a move to the Premier League has been mooted.

There are suggestions Hjulmand is being closely watched by Manchester United, who are expected to sign one or two midfielders ahead of next season.

According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Tottenham’s ‘growing interest’ is taking shape.

Spurs sent a scout to watch Hjulmand up close earlier this week, in a further sign of how much they rate him.

Hjulmand registered an assist in Sporting Lisbon’s 2-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of their Portuguese Cup semi-final.

Spurs ran the rule over the player in the Lisbon derby clash.

Sporting Lisbon are aware that the player is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer.

However, for the moment, they have no plans to consider selling him in the next transfer window.