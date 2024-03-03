Burnley loan star Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been forced into a trip to hospital after being hurt in AGF’s Danish Superliga game with Odense.

Peacock-Farrell is on loan at AGF for the season and started between the sticks for the home league game.

However, in the 56th minute, during the course of the play he took a knee to the head from Bashkim Kadrii and needed medical attention.

It has since been confirmed that the goalkeeper has headed to hospital.

Peacock-Farrell has suffered a broken nose and a deep gash to the head which AGF’s medical team want to be looked at.

The Burnley man was replaced between the sticks by Jesper Hansen.

The game against Odense was Peacock-Farrell’s 13 league appearance of the season for AGF.

The shot-stopper also turned out in the Europa Conference League qualifiers for the Danish side.

AGF and Burnley will hope that Peacock-Farrell’s injuries are not serious and he can return to action as quickly as possible.