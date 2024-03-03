Northampton Town boss Jon Bradly thinks Charlton Athletic have gone from being a good footballing side to a direct outfit under Nathan Jones.

Charlton recently brought Jones in to try to arrest their slide towards the drop zone in League One.

Jones struggled badly at Southampton in his last job and was sacked, but has already had a positive impact at Charlton, who beat Derby County in midweek and drew with Northampton on Saturday.

Northampton boss Brady thinks the change in Charlton is clear to see, with Jones preferring a direct style.

He insists under Appleton, Charlton looked to play really good football rather than hit the ball long.

“They’ve gone from a really good footballing side under Michael Appleton to a side who are hugely direct, trying to be aggressive, trying to get themselves out of the relegation zone”, Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

“One player they targeted today, they kicked the hell out of Marc Leonard.”

Charlton have a clash against a side in the relegation zone on Tuesday night when they travel to play Cheltenham.

The Addicks will then welcome bottom of the table Carlisle United to the Valley.