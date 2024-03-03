West Ham United out on loan star Thilo Kehrer has admitted he is a fan of his coach at Monaco, Adi Hutter.

With regular game time difficult to come by at West Ham, Kehrer looked for a move in the January transfer window and got it with a switch to Ligue 1.

The defender is plying his trade with Monaco and has already made six appearances in the French top flight.

Kehrer’s sixth appearance came on Friday and he helped Monaco keep Paris Saint-Germain at bay in a 0-0 draw.

The West Ham loan star admits he likes Monaco coach Hutter, who is honest with him.

“I like the human side of the coach”, Kehrer told French daily the Nice Matin, “he is straight [with you].”

The defender also admits that earlier in his career he used to dwell on things, which he has now learned does not help.

“At difficult times in my career, I tended to dwell [on things]. I’ve learned that does not do me any favours.”

The Germany international is due to return to West Ham in the summer if Monaco do not trigger the option to buy.