Lee Howey is of the opinion that Sunderland new boy Callum Styles has not done anything significant yet to assess him as a good or bad signing.

Sunderland signed the 23-year-old midfielder on loan from League One outfit Barnsley in the winter transfer window.

Styles has started the last two league games for Sunderland but failed to inspire them to a win in either of those games.

Former Sunderland star Howey pointed out that Styles has joined a Black Cats side that are struggling with confidence and thinks he is finding it difficult to get going at the moment.

Howey added that he has not done anything significant in his last two appearances to prove himself as a good or bad player.

When asked about new signing Styles, Howey told Sunderland’s official media: “I have not made up my mind yet, to be fair.

“I think he is playing in a team who are playing with not a lot of confidence.

“Not really going forward with any impetus really.

“He is tidy, but for me, he has not really done anything yet, either to say he is not a good player or he is a good player.

“I watched him a couple of times for Barnsley and I thought he was decent.

“But he is jumping up on another level and until the lad gets six or seven games, I can probably make my mind up, but at the minute I think he is finding it fairly tough.”

Sunderland have negotiated an option to buy clause in Styles’ loan deal and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to impress the Black Cats enough to earn a permanent move in the summer.