Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones believes that his team are doing really well performance-wise and need to embrace a trip to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

After losing his first game in charge, Jones has now gone five games unbeaten as the Charlton manager and has helped the Addicks build a four-point lead over relegation battlers Cheltenham, whom they face next.

The manager expects a pressure-filled environment inside the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, though he stresses the need to thrive in those circumstances.

“We’ve got to [thrive in that environment at Cheltenham] but it’s not just what I thrive in”, Jones said at a press conference.

“It’s what the whole club and the players have to thrive in as well.”

Assessing his team’s level of performance the Charlton boss insisted that they are doing really well right now.

The need though is to maintain that and build on it and in the process take themselves away from the drop zone, Jones feels.

“We’re looking forward to every game now because we’re at a level of performance where we’re doing very, very well.

“We’ve got to keep that momentum going, keep picking up points and then get ourselves away from the danger zone.”

Cheltenham have their own form to boast about having lost just once in their last five games, winning two – a fact that will keep Jones and his team wary.