West Ham United’s out-on-loan star Nathan Trott has admitted that he will talk with the Hammers in the summer and will weigh up his options before taking a decision on his future.

Danish side Veije agreed to a two-year loan deal with West Ham in August 2022 for Trott and his deal with the Hammers is set to expire in June.

Trott has been impressive so far in his loan spell with the Danish outfit and West Ham have the option to extend the goalkeeper’s contract for another year.

The West Ham star stressed that he is not thinking about his contract situation at the moment and stated that he will look at his options before taking a decision on his future in the summer.

Trott emphasised that he is focused on helping Veije finish the season well and refused to rule out a stay with the Danish outfit.

“The honest answer is that my main focus right now is to perform with Vejle, we need to finish as high as possible and I need to help the team”, Trott was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.

“I’m not focused on my contract situation with West Ham right now, that would just be a distraction, so I’ll leave that to my agent.

“I’ll just keep playing and then we’ll see in the summer what my options are.

“Of course I’ll have to talk to West Ham and look at my other options.

“It’s too early to say where I would like to play.

“I enjoy life in Vejle.

“The Superliga is a good league, there are many good teams and healthy competition.

“I wouldn’t mind staying for another season.”

The West Ham loanee has featured 45 times for Veije so far and has managed to keep 19 clean sheets in the process.