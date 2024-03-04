Guy Whittingham believes that Portsmouth’s tough run could help them to remain sharp and their best in their pursuit of promotion this season.

A 2-1 win over Oxford United at Fratton Park on Saturday kept Portsmouth seven points clear at the top of the League One table.

John Mousinho’s team are firm favourites to win League One and get promoted back to the Championship this season, but they have several tough games lined up from now until the end of the campaign.

They have a trip to Blackpool next weekend and will be taking on several of the other promotion contenders from now until the end of the season.

Pompey legend Whittingham conceded that they have a tough run to deal with in the coming months.

However, he feels it could help to keep Mousinho’s team sharp and focused as they have little choice but to be at their best to clinch promotion.

Whittingham said on BBC Radio Solent: “They have got a tough run-in, Portsmouth.

“Game after Blackpool, they have got Peterborough, then Barnsley and they have still got Derby and Bolton.

“Wigan, Shrewsbury and then the last trip up to Lincoln and hopefully that’s done by then and we can enjoy the trip.

“I think in a way it is probably better to have those teams up and around you because you have got to be at your best.”

Portsmouth will hope to keep their form going as they push to reach the Championship for the first time in 12 years.