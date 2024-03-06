Leicester City out on loan star Victor Kristiansen has been gradually shifting opinion at Bologna over signing him on a permanent deal in the summer.

Bologna signed the 21-year-old left-back from Leicester last summer on a season-long loan deal.

The Italian club have an option to buy him for a fee of €15m in the summer and until recently there were doubts whether they would exercise the option.

They were not completely convinced with his performances but his form has improved since the turn of the year.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), his performances have forced Bologna to re-evaluate their opinion of Kristiansen.

It has been claimed that the Italian club still feel his price is too high but they are thinking hard about keeping him at the club.

Thiago Motta has been left impressed by the full-back’s ability to adhere to tactical plans and instructions.

The Bologna coach is likely to push to keep him at the club beyond the end of his loan stint.

It has been suggested that there is now a genuine chance that Kristiansen will be back at Bologna next season.